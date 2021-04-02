Necessary

Country KDPM (92.3 FM THE DEPOT)/MARSHALL, TX has added SETH NECESSARY as Dir./Sales & Marketing and midday personality. NECESSARY joined NASHVILLE-based COPPERLINE MUSIC GROUP (CMG) as Dir. of Radio Promotions last JUNE (NET NEWS 6/3/2020). Prior to CMG, NECESSARY was Dir. of Promotions-Midwest/TEXAS for RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT. His previous experience also includes jobs at HUNTSMAN ENTERTAINMENT, IMPACT RADIO NETWORKS, COUNTRY THUNDER RECORDS, and APEX MUSIC/HORIZON MUSIC.

Other station changes include Mgr. and afternoon personality MARK "IN THE AFTERNOON" CHRISTOPHER departing, and on-air host MARY LYNNE O'NEAL moving to afternoons to fill the slot. O'NEAL joined KDPM last DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/7/2020) after time at NASHVILLE-based FOUNDRY RECORDS as Dir./Regional Promotion.

