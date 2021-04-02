Debuts Sunday

JOHN JASTREMSKI's first podcast since leaving AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK to join BILL SIMMONS and SPOTIFY's THE RINGER is a show about NEW YORK sports.



"NEW YORK, NEW YORK WITH JOHN JASTREMSKI" will debut SUNDAY (4/4) and will post three times weekly, focusing on NEW YORK sports with interviews and gambling tips.



JASTREMSKI left WFAN this week after ten years, starting with his winning a slot on the station in the "Fantasy Phenom" talent contest in 2011.

