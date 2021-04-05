Key West Songwriters Festival May 5th-9th

The 25th Annual KEY WEST SONGWITERS FESTIVAL (KWSWF) announced its initial lineup on FRIDAY (4/2). The festival will take place MAY 5th-9th this year, and feature GRAMMY Award-winning and chart-topping artists and writers including LORI MCKENNA, BRANDY CLARK, LEE BRICE, ROBERT RANDOLPH, CHUCK CANNON, BOB DIPIERO, DEAN DILLON, SHY CARTER, STEVE CROPPER, LIZ ROSE, JEFFREY STEELE, BOBBY PINSON, SCOTTY EMERICK and many more.

The event will be hosted by SIRIUSXM's STORME WARREN, and will also feature over one hundred songwriters performing 30 shows on 12 different stages. Additional artists will be announced at a later date.

A festival statement said, "KWSWF traditionally boasts over 200 distinctive songwriters across 38 stages at an array of KEY WEST, FL’s most popular beaches, boats, bars, resorts and historic theatres. In an effort to prepare for social distancing and sanitation protocols, this year’s festival has been condensed with reduced capacities and transitioned to mostly outdoor performances. Festival organizers are focused on bringing back the music and putting the songwriters in intimate venues to create a special experience unique to previous years."

While most of the KWSWF shows will be free to enter, there will be a number of performances that will require advance ticket purchase (with an option for VIP packages). Click here to purchase.

