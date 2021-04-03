DMX (hPoto: hurricanehank / Shutterstock.com)

After a trip to WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL late on FRIDAY NIGHT (4/2) following a heart attack, DMX is still on a ventilator as of SUNDAY MORNING (4/4), according to ABC 7, as confirmed by his lawyer MURRY RICHMAN, reversing an earlier report that he'd been removed from life support and was breathing on his own.

RICHMAN added, "I've spoken to the family and the family and I are quite close with each other. I am concerned about his well-being and mindful of his significance. I have known EARL for over 25 years and I believe that his music is quite poignant, very important. He's truly a poet of our time."

The 50 year old DMX (born EARL SIMMONS) has had a history of drug abuse and rehab as recently as 2019, according to TMZ, and his lawyer wouldn't confirm that the star had suffered the cardiac event as the result of an overdose.

There was a massive outpouring from fellow entertainers like JA RULE, L.L. COOL J, MISSY ELLIOT, THE YING YANG TWINS, D-ROC, KAINE and many more.

Family To Hold Prayer Vigil

As we all hope for the best, PEOPLE MAGAZINE reports, "a prayer vigil is planned for DMX MONDAY outside the NEW YORK hospital where the rapper remains on life support following a heart attack."

A group named "THE RUFF RYDERS TO THE RESCUE FOUNDATION" will hold the event outside of WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL at 5p.

« see more Net News