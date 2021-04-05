The Hog Is Rocking Northern Nevada

RENO MEDIA GROUP has flipped Oldies KBZZ-A to Classic Rock “THE HOG” via translators K223AL/RENO at 92.5 and K293CA/CARSON CITY at 106.5.

The station's FACEBOOK page says "Finally, a radio station that plays REAL Classic Rock, not some combination of Rock and Pop songs. This is the real thing! 92.5 FM in RENO/SPARKS and 106.5 FM in CARSON CITY! Now playing Ten Thousand Songs In-A-Row!"

The station flipped to Classic Rock on THURSDAY, APRIL 1st, and is programmed by MIKE BUSHEY, with RENO MEDIA GROUP President TOM QUINN. They finished with an 0.6 in the NIELSEN FALL 2020 ratings.

