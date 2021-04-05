Jack White Defeats Tame Impala

Online Alternative Indie Rock Y-NOT RADIO/PHILADELPHIA's annual "MODERN ROCK MADNESS" has come to a close after two weeks of fierce competition with 64 bands in four global music brackets: U.S. vs. Canada vs. UK vs. The Rest from MARCH 22nd-APRIL 2nd with listeners deciding who moved onto the next round in the NCAA-like tournament..

Y-NOT MD JOEY O. said, "JACK WHITE (and all his many bands... THE WHITE STRIPES, THE RACONTEURS, THE DEAD WEATHER, etc.) survived to become the last artist standing after defeating TAME IMPALA in FRIDAY's finals.

"WHITE & his bandmates defeated LCD SOUNDSYSTEM, 2020's champs SPOON, THE STROKES, YEAH YEAH YEAHS and METRIC along the way before toppling TAME IMPALA on FRIDAY afternoon. To see how the entire tournament shook out, visit www.ynotradio.net/madness."

