Performers Named

The full lineup of performers has been revealed for the upcoming “56th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS” with 29 artists set to perform more than 30 songs. They include a mix of Country superstars and rising talents, and a handful of out-of-format special guests, including ELLE KING, THE WAR AND TREATY and CECE WINANS.

The Country stars set to take the stage during the SUNDAY, APRIL 18th show are: KELSEA BALLERINI, DIERKS BENTLEY, LEE BRICE, BROTHERS OSBORNE, KANE BROWN, LUKE BRYAN, KENNY CHESNEY, ERIC CHURCH, LUKE COMBS, DAN + SHAY, MICKEY GUYTON, RYAN HURD, JACK INGRAM, ALAN JACKSON, MIRANDA LAMBERT, LITTLE BIG TOWN, ASHLEY McBRYDE, MAREN MORRIS, CARLY PEARCE, JON RANDALL, THOMAS RHETT, BLAKE SHELTON, CHRIS STAPLETON, KEITH URBAN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and CHRIS YOUNG. The show will broadcast from three NASHVILLE venues, the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE, the BLUEBIRD CAFE and the RYMAN AUDITORIUM, and air on CBS TELEVISION NETWORK from 7-10p (CT). It will also stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+. As previously announced, GUYTON and URBAN will co-host.

Additional details of performances and collaborations will be announced later, but based on the lineup it’s likely LAMBERT and KING will perform their new duet, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” that LAMBERT, INGRAM and RANDALL will jointly perform something from their upcoming collaborative album, “The Marfa Tapes,” and that UNDERWOOD and WINANS will perform “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” their duet from UNDERWOOD’s just-released “My Savior” album. The appearance of both BALLERINI and CHESNEY on the lineup also gives rise to hopes of a live performance of their current duet, “Half Of My Hometown.”

