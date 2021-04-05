Worsham (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS extends congrats to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's CHARLIE WORSHAM and his wife, KRISTEN, who welcomed their first child, a baby boy, last THURSDAY (4/1). Baby GABRIEL THOMAS WORSHAM weighed in at 6lbs and 11oz. The couple revealed that they were expecting last NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/20/20).

WORSHAM shared the news on INSTAGRAM on EASTER SUNDAY (4/3), writing, "EASTER arrived early for our family this year ... He is sweet, peaceful and strong, like his mama. They're both doing great, and I'm just a mess of overwhelming love and joy and pride."

« see more Net News