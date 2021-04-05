David Dean

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KNWS (LIFE 101.9)/WATERLOO, IA welcomes DAVID DEIN as their new Production Director and Evening On-Air Host.



PD ADAM HANNAN shared, “DAVID is bringing skills and personality with him from STAR 99.1 in NYC. His love for Jesus is evident, and IOWA is going to sound good with him on our team.”



DEIN said, "I've been a super fan of NORTHWESTERN MEDIA for a long time, so when ADAM invited me to see all the amazing things they have going on in WATERLOO there was no way I could say no. I can't wait to be part of the NORTHWESTERN MEDIA family."



DEIN's first day is MAY 3rd.

