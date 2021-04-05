Prager

Another station has decided not to continue airing the posthumous guest-host-plus-clips version of "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW," this time SAGA/CAYUGA RADIO GROUP News-Talk WHCU-A-W240CB/ITHACA, NY, which has replaced the LIMBAUGH tribute show with SALEM RADIO NETWORK's DENNIS PRAGER.

News Dir. JOE SALZONE said, “We polled our listeners on a RUSH LIMBAUGH replacement show over the past month, and PRAGER was their top choice. While they know that RUSH’s show was great, they also understand that radio is best as a live, topical medium and that running repeats of RUSH segments was not what they ultimately wanted to listen to.”

“Dennis will be a good fit for WHCU. He is intelligent, educated, and will bring those assets to the regional airwaves,” said OM CHRIS ALLINGER. “Replacing a legend like RUSH is not easy, but DENNIS has been successfully doing his nationally syndicated weekday show in the exact same time period for over 20 years, so his track record is already proven.”

PRAGER said, “I am thrilled to be coming to WHCU radio… thanks again, ITHACA!”

