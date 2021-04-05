Top 10

PSAs for the CDC took the lead on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for MARCH 29-APRIL 4, with INDEED dropping from first to third and PROGRESSIVE sticking in second place. iHEARTRADIO promos moved up from 7th to 4th, while iHEART promos continued to hold two more spots in the top 10, one for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS and the other for the "ASTRAY" true crime podcast..

The top 10:

CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#3 last week; 57265 instances) PROGRESSIVE (#2; 53405) INDEED (#1; 49674) iHEARTRADIO (#7: 44009) ZIPRECRUITER (#9; 33862) iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS (#4: 32334) BANK OF AMERICA (#14; 30309) GEICO (#8; 29503) ASTRAY PODCAST (#5; 28945) BABBEL (#6; 28623)

« see more Net News