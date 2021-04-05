Pictured (top row, L-R): Berg, Lancaster and Black. Bottom row (L-R): Proffit, Allen and Spooner-Faulk

NASHVILLE-based nonprofit MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) has promoted four and added two new members to its team. BONITA ALLEN has been promoted to Sr. Dir. of Group Health & Advocacy; NIKKI BLACK has moved to Sr. Dir. of Advocacy, Insurance & Policy; ERIN LANCASTER has been upped to Mgr. of Client & Advocate Support; and JACKIE PROFFIT has been promoted to Mgr. of Advocacy & Insurance.

Additionally, SUZANNE BERG has joined the team as Mgr. of Advocacy & Insurance. She previously worked in marketing and promotions at ELEKTRA RECORDS, VERVE RECORDS and iHEARTMEDIA. Congratulate her on the new role here.

SUZANNE SPOONER-FAULK has been added as Financial Administrator and Executive Assistant to COO SHELIA SHIPLEY BIDDY. SPOONER-FAULK came on board in late 2020 with an extensive background in music and theater. Prior stops include time at TOM-LEIS music publishing, RPM MANAGEMENT, CDX and the TENNESSEE ARTS COMMISSION. Congratulate her here.

“I am proud to see how our team has responded during this pandemic that has shaken our musical foundation,” said SHIPLEY BIDDY. “As the health needs of our industry increase, so does the need for personnel who can address those issues. SUZANNE BERG and SUZANNE SPOONER-FAULK both have unique skills and the attitude needed to support their particular responsibilities at MHA. SPOONER-FAULK's attention to detail and organizational skills strengthen our admin department. BERG's caring heart, and outgoing personality and music industry experience provide the perfect foundation for a new advocate. They are a perfect fit for our MHA family.”

MHA is dedicated to providing free healthcare advocacy and support to music industry members. Sign up for their free newsletter here.

