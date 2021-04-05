Debuts Tomorrow

A new limited-run podcast from AUDACY's CADENCE13 and JJ REDICK and TOMMY ALTER's THREEFOURTWO PRODUCTIONS is a look at a pro golfer's preparation for the MASTERS TOURNAMENT.

The five-episode "FAIRGAME," debuting TOMORROW (4/6) with additional episodes posting on WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, and SATURDAY, is hosted by ADAM SCOTT, who will offer an inside look at his preparation for the fabled golf tournament, joined by co-host BENJAMIN CLYMER. The show is the third show under the arrangement between THREEFOURTWO and CADENCE13, following REDICK and ALTER's "THE OLD MAN & THE THREE" and "THE LONG SHOT WITH DUNCAN ROBINSON."

“I’m excited to share my experience on tour with thousands of new golf fans on ‘FAIRGAME,’” said SCOTT. “It’s my hope that this new platform will encourage more people to pick up clubs and give golf a go, even if they’re not competing at AUGUST any time soon.”

"I’m thrilled for THREEFOURTWO PRODUCTIONS to be partnering with ADAM, BEN, and (Exec. Prod.) ERIC [MAYVILLE] on the ‘FAIRGAME’ podcast as we expand our slate with CADENCE13,” said JJ Redick. “As a golf fanatic, I’m looking forward to getting a behind the scenes look at THE MASTERS.”

“ADAM is a world-class athlete whose career and experiences as the one-time top golfer in the world will make this a must-listen for any sports fan looking for more perspective from the best who do it,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “We proudly welcome ADAM, BEN and ERIC to the C13 and THREEFOURTWO families.”

"Golf has long been a love of mine, but since moving to NEW YORK after college, it proved difficult to find a community to which I felt like I could belong in the golfing world,” said CLYMER. “It’s my hope that by combining ADAM’s incredible knowledge and experience with my simple joy for golf, that ‘FAIRGAME’ can be something of a friend to thousands of people who are looking for one in golf.”

MAYVILLE added, “Golf has always been an analog experience for me on the course, like for many others, and FAIRGAME has an opportunity to use digital tools to build a community and make golf far more equitable and enjoyable for golfers of all types.”

