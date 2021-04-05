Landrum (Facebook)

Radio veteran BRIAN LANDRUM, owner of ALASKA’S REWIND RADIO, has added a voice tracked midday air shift and some fill-ins at ALPHA MEDIA Classic Country KAYO/WASILLA, AK. The new duties are in addition to his “real job” as Executive Dir. of the ALASKA BRAIN INJURY NETWORK.

LANDRUM’s radio background includes stints at URBAN RADIO/FLORENCE-MUSCLE SHOALS, AL OM and Country WLAY PD; Country WYOK/MOBILE PD; Country KMDL/LAFAYETTE, LA PD; and Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE PD.

