Mashariki (Photo: Hussein Katz)

Longtime movie studio production executive ZOLA MASHARIKI as Head of AUDIBLE STUDIOS, based in LOS ANGELES and overseeing content development and strategy. MASHARIKI, most recently Chief Content Officer of ONE COMMUNITY (f/k/a GOOD FILMS) and a former SVP/Production at FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES and Head of Original Programming at BET and CENTRIC, will report to EVP/Head of U.S. Content RACHEL GHIAZZA.

GHIAZZA said, “AUDIBLE is in the business of fearlessly creating unparalleled audio experiences that showcase the best in storytelling. With ZOLA, a profoundly gifted executive, we are poised to conquer this important moment in audio -- a pivotal time when creativity and originality are at a premium and we deepen our commitment to reimagine what audio experiences can mean for audiences.

“ZOLA’s track record of creating award-winning, breakout hits, her exquisite taste, production expertise, and deep understanding of the intersection of audience appetite and quality content is beyond impressive. Her incomparable talent and industry relationships and leadership chops will be pivotal as we continue to break boundaries and accelerate the audio revolution.”

“AUDIBLE is an industry leader and the go-to home for extraordinary creators and gifted auteurs,” said MASHARIKI. “I’m absolutely thrilled to join a best-in-class team to lead content creation, evolve our strategy, amplify original voices -- both emerging and established -- and deliver imaginative, immersive, and high quality audio narratives to audiences everywhere.”

