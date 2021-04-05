The Virtual Event Is April 17th

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3)/NEW YORK and the ROCK & ROLL FANTASY CAMP will host “Q104.3’S BACKSTAGE PASS” a virtual live event featuring LAURENCE JUBER and DENNY SEIWELL of WINGS on SATURDAY, APRIL 17th at 2p (ET) via ZOOM and hosted by Q104.3’s KEN DASHOW.

The event will benefit the NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION and is presented by NEW YORK ALLIANCE AGAINST INSURANCE FRAUD (NYAAIF). One dollar of each ticket sold will be donated to the NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION and NYAAIF will match all donations. The NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION is an organization of independent music venues, independent promoters and festivals pursuing federal support such as business recovery grants and tax relief in the wake of COVID-19’s effect on the live entertainment industry.

Listeners can purchase a ticket on WAXQ’s website.

