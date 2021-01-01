Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for MARCH 29-APRIL 4 showed downloads down 2% from the previous week and up 7% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from MARCH 30, 2020 to APRIL 4, 2021 was +9% for Arts, -11% for Business, +26% for Comedy, -13% for Education, +14% for History, +1% for News, -8% for Science, -2% for Society & Culture, +11% for Sports, and +61% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was 0% for Arts, 0% for Business, -2% for Comedy, -2% for Education, +5% for History, -1% for News, -4% for Science, -7% for Society & Culture, -3% for Sports, and +2% for True Crime.

