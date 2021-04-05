Bouvard

At WESTWOOD ONE's corporate blog, Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD has pulled some data from EDISON RESEARCH's Share of Ear study to support both AM/FM's dominance and podcasting's growth.

In the post, BOUVARD points to AM/FM radio remaining the largest ad-supported audio platform at a 74% share, 11 times bigger than PANDORA and 19 times larger than SPOTIFY, with podcasting at 12%, larger than PANDORA and SPOTIFY combined (11%). In cars, AM/FM is even more dominant, maintaining a 90% share.

Podcasting, BOUVARD notes, has reached scale, especially among persons 18-34, with 25% to 32% daily reach. And he uses a four-year comparison of Share of Ear data to contend that PANDORA and SPOTIFY's ad-supported tiers peaked in 2016, dropping from 12% that year to 11% in 2020, while podcasting has grown from 3% to 12% in the same time frams.

