Jack Mortenson

JACK MORTENSON of MORTENSON BROADCASTING COMPANY (MBC) has passed away at the age of 85. MBC owned and operated over 40 Christian radio stations in 18 markets, including one of the nation’s first Black Gospel networks as well as Latino stations.



In 2012, MBC was awarded the NATIONAL CHRISTIAN BROADCASTERS' Milestone Award, for more than 50 years of broadcasting. MORTENSON continued to work up until being hospitalized in mid-MARCH.

