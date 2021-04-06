Tracy Johnson To Host Morning Talent Webinar April 15th

Radio Pro and Morning Show Talent Coach TRACY JOHNSON will host an exclusive webinar for INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) members THURSDAY, APRIL 15th, at 2p (ET).

The webinar "How to Develop, Coach & Grow High Profile Radio Personalities" is designed to improve, impact, and instill real value in your current morning show relationship.

JOHNSON, CEO of TRACY JOHNSON MEDIA, said, “In the 40+ years in this business, I’ve learned that great morning shows don’t happen by accident. It takes hard work and proven strategies. I’m thrilled to be a member of the IBA so I can share my expertise with its members."

RON STONE, President of IBA and CEO of ADAMS RADIO GROUP, added, “We invest the most time and money in our morning shows, and TRACY will tell you how to protect, grow, and prosper with your morning talent. TRACY is an author, consultant, legendary programmer, and now an IBA member. If you’re an IBA member you need to register for ‘How to Develop, Coach & Grow High Profile Radio Personalities’ Thursday, April 15, at 2pm EDT."

The IBA webinar series provides its members the opportunity to learn from the industries brightest influencers, from the sales, programming, marketing and promotions, business, engineering, employment, and social media arenas, with an aggressive bi-monthly schedule of speakers throughout the year. The IBA webinar series is for IBA members only, and one of many free benefits to its members. If you are not an IBA member and would like to attend, secure your membership on or before the webinar at www.iba.media.

« see more Net News