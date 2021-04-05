Cooper

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KRMG-A-F/TULSA reporter SKYLER COOPER has been named host of the station's "KRMG EVENING NEWS," replacing DICK LOFTIN, who exits the show after eight years.

“The KRMG EVENING NEWS has a great history of hosts informing and entertaining TULSA's radio audience on their drive home,” said Director of Branding & Programming LEVI MAY. “SKYLER’s the perfect local host to carry on this tradition.”



“I am beyond excited to take on this new challenge and I am looking forward to working with the KRMG EVENING NEWS Team,” says COOPER, with KRMG since 2012. “It’s such a thrill to work for the most powerful radio station in OKLAHOMA and it’s right here in my hometown!”

