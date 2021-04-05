Pictured (clockwise): Hartley, Frizzell, Eckard (photo: Justin Key) and Hothorn

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has added one new staffer and promoted three. TODD HARTLEY joins SVP/Legal & Business Affairs, effective WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7th. HARTLEY comes to CMA from BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS, INC, where he was Senior Counsel for Marketing, Advertising and Communications. He will report to CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN and serve as a member of the cross-functional senior management team. Congratulate him here.

Additionally, CATHERINE FRIZZELL has been upped to VP/Marketing; AMANDA ECKARD has been promoted to Head, Creative & Content Development; and PAMELA HOTHORN has moved to Sr. Manager, Creative Operations.

FRIZZELL was previously Sr. Director/Marketing. In her new role she will oversee the Creative & Content Development team as well as the development of consumer marketing strategies across all media platforms, including television, radio, digital and print in addition to implementing advertising and marketing plans for all CMA events and initiatives including CMA Awards, CMA Fest, CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS and CMA FOUNDATION. She reports to SVP/Marketing & Strategic Partnerships KELLY STRIEWSKI. Congratulate her here.

A 19-year veteran of CMA, ECKARD moves into her role after more than seven years serving as CMA’s Director of Creative Services. As Head of Creative & Content Development, ECKARD will be responsible for brand and content strategy and development across all CMA properties. This includes oversight of content creation, digital asset management and brand identity to ensure alignment of creative vision with CMA’s strategic objectives. ECKRD reports to FRIZZELL. Congratulate her here.

HOTHORN steps into her new role as Sr. Manager, Creative Operations having previously served as CMA’s Creative Content Project Manager. In her new role she will manage CMA’s extensive assets archive, video production operations and still photography for all CMA initiatives. HOTHORN reports to ECKARD. Congratulate her here.

“We are thrilled to welcome TODD to our senior management team at CMA,” said TRAHERN. “With his extensive marketing, creative, digital and partnership experience, TODD will be a vital asset to our Business Affairs department and crucial in continuing CMA's strategic growth across the new media landscape. I am also delighted to see CATHERINE, AMANDA and PAMELA step into their new roles at CMA. Across CATHERINE and AMANDA’s extensive tenure, 16 and 19 years respectively, they have offered continued leadership and innovative perspectives that have been invaluable in creatively adapting strategies and content to move Country music forward, while PAMELA has been instrumental in maintaining and furthering the CMA brand across all of our creative operations."

