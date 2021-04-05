SiriusXM Celebrates International Guitar Month

Starting TODAY (4/5), SIRIUSXM is celebrating INTERNATIONAL GUITAR MONTH this APRIL with a new, limited-engagement channel, SIRIUSXM "Guitar Greats" (Ch. 105), saluting the greatest guitarists in history. The tribute will last until MONDAY, APRIL 19th.

"SIRIUSXM Guitar Greats" will spotlight music from the world’s most innovative and influential guitarists: LES PAUL, ROBERT JOHNSON, CHUCK BERRY, BUDDY HOLLY, THE EDGE, JIMMY PAGE, NANCY WILSON, PRINCE, ERIC CLAPTON, BRAD PAISLEY, TOM MORELLO, EDDIE VAN HALEN, KEITH URBAN, JIMI HENDRIX, JACK WHITE, and many more. Throughout the channel’s run, listeners will also hear exclusive guest DJ specials featuring famous artists playing their favorite guitarists. Guest DJs include WILSON, DAVE NAVARRO, KEB' MO' and PETER FRAMPTON.

Watch a sneak peek at the channel’s first Guest DJ, Dave Navarro HERE.

