AUDACY LOS ANGELES VP/DOS LARRY BLUMHAGEN is joining CUMULUS MEDIA as VP/Market Mgr. for SAN FRANCISCO, beginning MAY 3rd. BLUMHAGEN was with the AUDACY (ENTERCOM/CBS RADIO) LOS ANGELES cluster for six years and previously served as GSM for CBS RADIO in SAN FRANCISCO (2006-15) and PORTLAND (1997-2006). He replaces the retiring DOUG HARVILL in charge of News-Talk KGO-A, News-Talk KSFO-A, Sports KNBR-A-F, and Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO.

CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Operations DAVE MILNER said, “LARRY brings a strategic mind focused on building successful sales organizations and positive cultures. Aligning his exceptional leadership abilities and deep knowledge of the SAN FRANCISCO market with our talented team and strong brands is a winning combination.”

BLUMHAGEN said, “I'm beyond thrilled to return to SAN FRANCISCO and to join the exceptional team at CUMULUS MEDIA. Leading these great brands forward while meeting the needs of both our listeners and advertisers will be an exciting journey. I'm fortunate to be stepping into DOUG HARVILL's shoes, as I know first-hand that he is a man of deep integrity and immense passion for the industry.”

