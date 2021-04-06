Cam

Congratulations to TRIPLE TIGER RECORDS' CAM, who earned 19 new MEDIABASE adds for her single, "Till There's Nothing Left," making it the most-added song at Country radio this week. The song now has a total of 20 MEDIABASE stations on board.

Kudos to TRIPLE TIGERS Pres. NORBERT NIX, SVP/Promotion KEVIN HERRING, Dir./National Promotion RAFFAELLA BRAUN, VP/Marketing LAURA HOSTELLEY, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion ANNIE BROOKS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion PARKER FOWLER, Dir./NORTHEAST & MIDWEST Promotion DIANE LOCKNER, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion JULIANNA VAUGHN and Coord./Promotion HOPE GARRISON.

« see more Net News