Home Of The Switchbacks

USL CHAMPIONSHIP soccer's COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC has inked a deal for CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KCSF-A (XTRA SPORTS 1300)/COLORADO SPRINGS to air all matches in the 2021 season. XTRA SPORTS PD/afternoon host RYAN KAUFMAN will serve as play-by-play announcer; he has been calling the SWITCHBACKS games on TV since 2018.

SWITCHBACKS VP JAMES RAGAIN said, "We are extremely excited to be partnering with XTRA SPORTS 1300 and CUMULUS MEDIA to be able to bring COLORADO SPRINGS a top notch radio broadcast production to keep all the fans engaged and updated live for all our home and away games this season and beyond. RYAN has been an amazing TV broadcaster for the SWITCHBACKS and will now focus his talents to the radio specific broadcast and we couldn't be happier to have RYAB continue partnering with us."

CUMULUS COLORADO SPRINGS VP/Market Mgr. SCOTT JONES said, “We’ve always enjoyed our SWITCHBACKS partnership, but taking it to the play-by-play level is something very special. This is truly that something extra for XTRA SPORTS 1300. I’m very excited for RYAN. He’ll do a great job calling the games. We’re thrilled with this opportunity!"

KAUFMAN said, “XTRA SPORTS 1300 has been there with the SWITCHBACKS since day one. To me, this is the natural next step in the evolution of our partnership and we could not be more thrilled to be the radio home for live SWITCHBACKS play-by-play. I appreciate the trust the club put in me a few years ago to be a part of the TV broadcast team and I look forward to continuing in that role in my natural environment, so to speak. I look forward to helping bring an entertaining product to SWITCHBACKS fans on the radio.”

