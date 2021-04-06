A Frank Convo About What's Ahead

iHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN has shaken up the company and the industry with a transformative makeover in direction, resources and now with a new business operating structure splitting the company into three segments. This move alone will generate a lot of interest and questions. PITTMAN is not afraid of a challenge, and he's going to take on your questions, including the hard ones, in a one-on-one conversation with ALL ACCESS Pres./Publisher JOEL DENVER at 8a on APRIL 21st, for 45 minutes. You won't want to miss it. Register, right here.

Registrants can watch and interact with most session moderators and speakers in real time with live Q&A ...

It's the kickoff session for THE ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, set for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21st and THURSDAY, APRIL 22nd, exclusively on the NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD for you to view right from your home or office ... or anywhere you like, live or on-demand, and will be available to you across two devices of your choice.

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, a virtual event on APRIL 21 & 22, seeks to bring together audio thought leaders and experts from the U.S. and around the globe to share their knowledge and discuss innovations in radio, streaming and podcasting with content designed to address changes in the work place, financials and the future of the audio business in a post-COVID-19 world.

That makes it easy to see what you want, when you want, and have the opportunity to engage in Q&A for many sessions, and network with speakers and other attendees in the FUTURI NETWORKING LOUNGE. It's the next best thing to being there!

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT AGENDA is ready for you to check out -- 17 sessions over the two days.

And we will have the MUSICMASTER HUMANITARIAN AWARDS. As in previous years, two awards will be given - one to an individual, and one to a company or organization. Winners will be honored during the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT on APRIL 21st. We invite you to share your nominations and stories with us. Please send your submissions to AllAccessAudioSummit@AllAccess.com, ASAP.

How Do I Register For The All Access Audio Summit?

Registration for the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT is easy ... just click here!

And now, here is the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT AGENDA!

