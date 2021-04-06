Sold

STAR COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling Southern Gospel WVRC-A, Country WVRC-F, and W278CP/SPENCER, WV to ASM COMMUNICATIONS INC. for $320,000.

In other filings with the FCC, COLT COMM, LLC is selling Country KKCA/ARVIN-BAKERSFIELD, CA to SHEMOGUL MEDIA, LLC for $315,000.

Applying for STAs were FAMILY STATIONS, INC. (KPFR/PINE GROVE, OR, reduced power due to transmitter issues) and iHEARTMEDIA's iHM LICENSES, LLC (WNDE-A/INDIANAPOLIS, reduced power nondirectionally at night due to failure of the nighttime system).

GREATER SEBRING ADVENTIST EDUCATIONAL RADIO has requested a Silent STA for WGSE-LP/SEBRING, FL due to technical difficulties.

FENTY L. FUSS has applied for a Silent STA for WNOU-A/DREW, MS while new facilities are constructed.

FAMILY STATIONS, INC. also filed for an extension of its Silent STA for WMFL/FLORIDA CITY, FL pending sale of the station and move to a new site.

And ILLIANA COMMUNICATIONS, LLC has closed on the sale of Full Service WBYS-A-W229BZ/CANTON, IL to SPOON RIVER MEDIA, LLC for $30,000.

