Xiarra-Diamond Nimrod

REPUBLIC RECORDS ups XIARRA-DIAMOND NIMROD to VP/Marketing Strategy, as announced by EVP/GM JIM ROPPO and SVP/Marketing MARLENY REYES.



ROPPO commented, “We’ve been lucky to have a front row seat to XIARRA’s evolution into a world-class marketing executive. I’ll never forget hiring her as a temp to be my assistant. Her knowledge, acumen, and passion floored our entire team from day one. She worked her way through the ranks from an assistant to running point on historic album releases. I’m honored to congratulate her on this well-earned promotion.”



MARLENY said, “XIARRA’s level of determination and creativity have positioned her as not only one of REPUBLIC’s future leaders, but also one of the music industry’s future leaders as well. She has consistently raised the bar with each and every campaign. It is inspiring and an honor to work alongside of her and to share the news of her promotion.”



NIMROD added, “From the beginning, REPUBLIC really empowered me and I’ve had incredible mentors such as ROPPO and MARLENY REYES to help guide me along the way. Since I started, they fostered my passion, encouraged me to ask questions, openly expressed their support, and continuously believed in me. REPUBLIC is the home of breaking new artists, and I feel blessed and excited to work alongside the best team in the business. I look forward to continuing the ideation of innovative ways to introduce new talent, sustain our success, and even increase the numbers we put on the board.”

« see more Net News