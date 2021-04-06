U.K. Sales Partnership

AUDIOBOOM has partnered with MAPP MEDIA in a deal which will see MAPP selling dynamic ad insertion inventory for the U.K. in a "second window" model along with AUDIOBOOM's sales effort for host reads.

“AUDIOBOOM is the market-leader in premium podcast advertising, and now through our partnership with MAPP MEDIA we can deliver even more value to our podcasters in the UK,” said AUDIOBOOM CEO STUART LAST. “MAPP’s ability to generate scalable revenue will drive value to creators of all sizes, as well as optimizing our rich archives.”

MAPP MEDIA Managing Dir. NATHAN WARNER added, “With our long running experience in the audio space, MAPP are excited to bring this new opportunity to the forefront of our offering, connecting up the world’s leading brands with some of the biggest podcasts in the UK.”

