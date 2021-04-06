Mark Elliott Passes

MARK ELLIOTT, the veteran Top 40 radio personality who became the familiar voice of DISNEY as the studio's primary voiceover specialist for 25 years, died APRIL 3rd in LOS ANGELES at 81, according to THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER. ELLIOTT had been battling lung cancer but died after suffering two heart attacks.

Born JOHN HARRISON FRICK JR. in IOWA, ELLIOTT was a Top 40 disc jockey under several air names at stations including KPIG-A and KCRG-A/CEDAR RAPIDS, KIOA-A/DES MOINES, WKYC-A/CLEVELAND, CKLW-A/WINDSOR-DETROIT, KFRC-A/SAN FRANCISCO, and KHJ-A and KIIS/LOS ANGELES; he was also a fill-in for CASEY KASEM on "AMERICAN TOP 40" and "CASEY'S TOP 40" and hosted his own "WEEKLY TOP 30" in 1979-82.

ELLIOTT, whose voiceover work began with the trailer for "SMOKEY AND THE BANDIT" and the radio spots for "STAR WARS," began working on DISNEY trailers in 1977 and was the primary voiceover talent for DISNEY trailers and promos in 1983-2008; he also did promos for FOX and CBS, among others.

