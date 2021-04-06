Logs New Affiliates

HRN MEDIA NETWORK and it's TEJANO NATION weekend show adds new affiliate stations. GRUPO RADIO CENTRO Spanish Cont. KAMA-A/EL PASO, CROCODILE BROADCASTING Tropical KGLA (TROPICAL 105.7)/NEW ORLEANS and HUBBARD Regional Mexican WBQH-A (LA MERA MERA 1050)/WASHINGTON DC have picked up the show.

TEJANO NATION host JOHN HENRY MEDINA (ROMEO) commented, "With the unprecedented rise in GOOGLE trends for TEJANO music since the release of the SELENA NETFLIX series, the time is now to take advantage of all the hype surrounding TEJANO music and culture."

For info on TEJANO NATION and other HRN programs and services, reach out to CLARK LOGAN at hrnprogramming@genmediapartners.com.

