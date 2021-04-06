Podcast And Video

APPLE has produced an unusual pair of non-fiction series on the same subject, one series being released as a podcast and another as a separately-reported television documentary under the same name.

"THE LINE," produced by JIGSAW, will report on the story of U.S. NAVY SEAL EDDIE GALLAGHER, who was charged with war crimes but convicted of only one charge of posing for a photo with a corpse. The podcast version, a six-part series launching TODAY (4/6), is hosted by DAN TABERSKI ("MISSING RICHARD SIMMONS"); the television series, a four-episode documentary, will debut on APPLE TV+ this FALL and will be separately reported. The audio version is Executive Produced by ALEX GIBNEY with BRAD HEBERT, RICHARD PERELLO, STACEY OFFMAN, and JOEY MARRA, while the TV version is Executive Produced by GIBNEY, HEBERT, PERELLO, and OFFMAN with ALL RISE FILMS' JEFFREY and MICHAEL ZIMBALIST, with JEFFREY ZIMBALIST as Director.

