CHELSEA CLINTON will host a new podcast for iHEARTMEDIA. "IN FACT WITH CHELSEA CLINTON," a series covering public health issues, is launching APRIL 13th on the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK, which also hosts shows with both of CLINTON's parents, former President BILL CLINTON and former Secretary of State HILLARY CLINTON. Guests on the new show will include JANE FONDA, ATLANTA Mayor KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS, WASHINGTON, DC Mayor MURIEL BOWSER, "QUEER EYE" co-host JONATHAN VAN NESS, and DAX SHEPARD.

“With more attention than ever being paid to public health, we have an opportunity to expand awareness beyond COVID-19 to other real and pervasive issues that impact us all,” said CLINTON. “On this podcast, I’m looking forward to bringing conversations with some of the smartest and most interesting people I know to a new audience. From stigma to choice to the environment, my hope is that listeners will walk away from each episode informed, entertained, inspired, and with a better understanding of why public health matters -- certainly in this moment and always.”

"CHELSEA has devoted her career to advancing important discussions around public health, and we’re honored to partner with her on a podcast that will further that important work,” said iHEARTMEDIA Digital Audio Group CEO CONAL BYRNE. “Her passion for fostering awareness and understanding around these topics makes her a natural arbiter for these conversations. ‘IN FACT’ cuts directly through the noise and leaves listeners with the facts.”

