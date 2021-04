Loesch

RADIO AMERICA's "THE DANA SHOW" with DANA LOESCH has added several more affiliates.



"THE DANA SHOW" has replaced PREMIERE NETWORKS' posthumous version of "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" at LEADING MEDIA GROUP/MBM TEXAS VALLEY News-Talk KURV-A/EDINBURG-MCALLEN-BROWNSVILLE, TX; ALASKA BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KJNO-A-K257CN/JUNEAU, AK; and HIGH PLAINS RADIO NETWORK News-Talk KJMT (MOUNTAIN TALK 97.1)/MOUNTAIN HOME, AR. In addition, AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA News-Talk KERN-A-K241CI/BAKERSFIELD, CA, STECKLINE COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KYUL-A/SCOTT CITY, KS-KIUL-A/GARDEN CITY, KS, and STECKLINE COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KGYN-A/GUYMON, OK have added the show.

