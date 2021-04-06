Whitis

SOUNDSTRIPE has promoted Dir. of Engineering JACK WHITIS to VP/Engineering. Remaining in SOUNDSTRIPE’s NASHVILLE office, WHITIS will continue to oversee the team of software engineers and user interface designers that develop the company's digital products, focusing on technology strategy and growth.

“JACK has been an invaluable asset to the team at SOUNDSTRIPE for the last two years,” said SOUNDSTRIPE Co-Founder/CTO TREVOR HINESLEY. “As we continue to innovate on behalf of our customers and evolve our technology, JACK’s technical expertise, operational excellence, and uniquely suited domain knowledge will play an even more important part in our strategic growth.”

“Working at SOUNDSTRIPE has been a great experience, and I’m excited to deepen my involvement by taking on this new role,” said WHITIS. “I feel a strong connection to the people I work with and the products we build together. I’m honored to help advance SOUNDSTRIPE’s technology initiatives through this expanded role.”

WHITIS was one of the first graduates of NASHVILLE SOFTWARE SCHOOL. Afterward, he worked for SOUTHERN MADE founder/product designer CHRIS MCINTYRE. Later he took a position at CHALKLINE SPORTS as a Senior Software Engineer. Having received his B.S. degree in Audio Engineering Technology from BELMONT UNIVERSITY, WHITIS joined SOUNDSTRIPE in 2019.

For more information on SOUNDSTRIPE, visit soundstripe.com.

« see more Net News