New Label Gjenny Records

CAAMP frontman and songwriter TAYLOR MEIER started his own independent record label GJENNY RECORDS to bring up emerging musicians. The first artist signed is LOUISVILLE based APPALACHIAN folk music songwriter SAM FILIATREAU.

"I like how CAAMP used to be and I love the intricacies of releasing music without a ton of science or analytics behind it,” said TAYLOR MEIER “I like how free and how truly independent things were. So much good stuff gets buried because people don’t have the right contacts or connections, so I started GJENNY RECORDS just so I could put out people’s stuff and give them a shot at some daylight.”

FILIATREAU commented regarding TAYLOR MEIER, “We hit it off pretty well, but I think it was mostly the songs. TAYLOR always talks about it to me that I just started playing and he looked at MATT [VINSON] across the room, and he was like, ‘We’re going to do something with this.’ We hung out until 4 or 5 in the morning that night too. So, right off the bat, musically, we were into the same thing, and we both love folk music and solo performances. We just had a great time together.”

For more info on GJENNY RECORDS, please visit gjennyrecords.com.

