The Offspring Coming To Skratch N Sniff

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated SKRATCH N SNIFF show will celebrate the release of THE OFFSPRING new album, Let The Bad Times Roll, on APRIL 16-18th with a two-hour “MUCHO MEGA MIX” Special guest-hosted by the band's DEXTER and NOODLES. The show will feature a mix of new tracks and favorites from THE OFFSPRING.

SKRATCH N SNIFF is commercial-free for new stations wanting to sample the show and air THE OFFSPRING Special on the weekend of APRIL 16th-18th. Listen to the promo here. To get this show contact DOUG INGOLD at dingold@compassmedianetworks.com.

« see more Net News