April 10th

On SATURDAY, APRIL10th at 2p (ET), BACKLINE is hosting “Set Break," a free livestream fundraiser that supports the mental health of the music industry. The event will appear on the TWITCH RELIX CHANNEL, featuring live performances from all over the world, plus public service announcements from music industry professionals and immersive wellness experiences.

Performers include: OLD DOMINION, WYCLEF JEAN & JERRY WONDA (THE FUGEES), BAILEY BRYAN, FRUITION’S MIMI NAJA, PHOFFMAN OF GREENSKY BLUEGRASS, SOULEYE, VACATIONER'S KENNY VASOLI, ALANIS MORISSETTE, LEON BRIDGES, DAWES, BLACK PUMAS, SARA BAREILLES, BOB WEIR & WOLF BROS, BEN FOLDS, OTEIL BURBRIDGE, LOS LOBOS, MICHAEL FRANTI, K. FLAY, GALACTIC, AMERICAN AUTHORS, LARKIN POE, DEER TICK, DJ MILLIE and more.

There will be special appearances from RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE frontman TOM MORELLO, as well as LILY CORNELL SILVER, mental health advocate and daughter of CHRIS CORNELL, KHRUANGBIN frontwoman LAURA LEEZY, photographer DANNY CLINCH and YOLA.

There will be immersive wellness experiences from WANDERLUST, BREATHWRK, THE BIG QUIET, and Meditation Studio by MUSE. Also included are experiences from BACKLINE partners BLACK MENTAL HEALTH ALLIANCE, NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION, and TOUR HEALTH RESEARCH INITIATIVE (THRIV), which will be debuting the findings from the largest study on tour professionals.

Donations will support the mental health of the music industry, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit CREW NATION, LIVE NATION's global relief fund for live music crews, and SWEET RELIEF's Mental Health Fund, which provides financial assistance to music industry workers seeking therapy and other forms of mental health care, who may otherwise be struggling to make ends meet. Fans can even turn their physical activity into charitable donations by signing up for the wellness app SWEATCOIN anytime before the event.

Partners on the event include fan-to-fan ticket exchange platform LYTE, production company CLUB HOUSE GLOBAL, DAYGLO PRESENTS and RECOVERY 2.0.

More information at: www.backline.care/set-break

