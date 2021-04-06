NASHVILLE-based MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC), a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to healthcare facilities, was recognized for a third straight year on THE NONPROFIT TIMES’ BEST NONPROFITS TO WORK FOR list for 2021. MOC ranked ninth, and was the only organization based in Tennessee on the annual list. Each year THE NONPROFIT TIMES identifies, recognizes and honors 50 organizations as the best employers in the industry.

MUSICIANS ON CALL Pres. & CEO PETE GRIFFIN commented, "During a year when navigating the day-to-day work environment presented many new challenges, I am so proud of the MUSICIANS ON CALL team for their commitment to helping one another thrive within the organization. At MOC we are passionate about creating a work space that encourages compassion, community, inclusivity, innovation and excellence. It is an honor to have THE NONPROFIT TIMES continue to recognize our organization for our dedication to these values."

For over 20 years, MUSICIANS ON CALL has used music to promote and complement healing through programs including the BEDSIDE PERFORMANCE PROGRAM, VIRTUAL BEDSIDE PERFORMANCE PROGRAM and MUSIC PHARMACY. MOC’s BEDSIDE PERFORMANCE PROGRAM and VIRTUAL PROGRAM have reached more than 900,000 individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.

Get more information on MUSICIANS ON CALL at www.musiciansoncall.org.

