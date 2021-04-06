Challenge Rejected

The FCC has again denied a challenge by TRIANGLE ACCESS BROADCASTING, INC. to the license renewal application of a not-for-profit FCC translator licensee, this time rejecting TRIANGLE's bid to block the license renewal of EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for W293CM/GRAYSVILLE, AL. TRIANGLE objected on the basis that W293CM relays a commercial station, iHEARTMEDIA R&B WERC-F-HD3 (B106.5)/BIRIMINGHAM, AL, but as in a previous case in which TRIANGLE challenged RADIO TRAINING NETWORK, INC.'s license for W236CA/DURHAM, NC and W237BZ/CLAYTON, NC, the FCC ruled that a qualified nonprofit company is exempt regardless of programming.

In addition, the Commission and METROPOLITAN MANAGEMENT CORPORATION OF TENNESSEE agreed to a Consent Decree resolving public file violations at WNPZ/KNOXVILLE. The agreement requires the licensee to implement a compliance plan but does not assess a fine for the violations.

