Seattle's Spirit 105.3

CRISTA MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3)/SEATTLE reached 150% of their Spring Share on-air fundraiser goal. It was first event partnering with VIDARE CREATIVE.



VIDARE Chief Client Officer BILL SCOTT shared, “It was great having such an incredible win with a brand new client. It’s wonderful to work with a team that has such a big heart for their city.”



CRISTA MEDIA Senior Director, Creative House KRISTEN REYES-TARSIUK added, “We're thanking God for what we saw happen at the SPIRIT 105.3 Spring fundraiser! We saw our listeners respond with such amazing generosity and exceeded our goal. We are so very grateful to be partnering with VIDARE CREATIVE in creating opportunities for our listeners to give and make such a tremendous difference.”

