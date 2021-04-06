Demi Lovato Talks To Kennedy

AUDACY Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1)/BOSTON morning show partners KARSON & KENNEDY were looking for a way to pandemically stay connected with their listeners along with generating revenue and came up a perfect solution--KARSON & KENNEDY TALK WITH FAMOUS PEOPLE.

As KARSON explained to ALL ACCESS, "We started the feature because sales was looking for a tool to help make up for the loss of MIX LOUNGES, so we came up the cleverly named KARSON & KENNEDY TALK WITH FAMOUS PEOPLE. It’s been an interesting way to see artists, sometime in their kitchen or living room, maybe a studio or sitting in a VERY expensive Art Deco chair (MILEY CYRUS)."

So far, the duo have interviewed JON BON JOVI, KATY PERRY, GABBY BARRETT, SIA, RICK SPRINGFIELD, LESLIE ODOM Jr. AJR, KELSEA BALLERINI, NKOTB's JOEY McINTYRE, AVA MAX, BENNY BLANCO and LEWIS CAPALDI (twice).

Most recently, they added DEMI LOVATO to the list of superstar guests and she opened up about her struggles with mental health, her 2018 drug overdose and sharing with KENNEDY that she suffered several strokes and was blind when she came back to consciousness in the hospital. See the episode with DEMI and KENNEDY here.

