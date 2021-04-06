KWNR

iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX/PHOENIX MD/midday personality LOIS “DOUBLE-L” LEWIS is now voicetracking the 9a-noon shift for KWNR (95.5 THE BULL)/LAS VEGAS, where she was formerly APD/MD and midday personality. The busy LEWIS also recently added afternoon drive duties at Hot AC sister station KMXP (MIX 96.9)/PHOENIX (NET NEWS 2/8).

The move at KWNR was part of an air staff reshuffling that also finds PD MOJOE ROBERTS moving his air shift from nights to noon to 3p. The station’s former midday host, TAY HAMILTON, who moved to Country sister WSIX (THE BIG 98)/NASHVILLE last fall (NET NEWS 9/4/20), is now in nights at KWNR. Former KWNR PD “WAYNE D” DANIELSON (also now at WSIX, where he does afternoons), has extended his voicetracked afternoon show at KWNR by one hour, to 3-7p.

ROBERTS posted on FACEBOOK, “I’m lucky to have such a stellar team of pros on the air here in LAS VEGAS!” LEWIS posted on INSTAGRAM, “VEGAS, I’ve missed you.”

