Paul Smith Passes

Longtime WINS-A/NEW YORK news anchor PAUL SMITH passed away APRIL 4th at 90.

SMITH, born SAUL STOCKMAN, served in the U.S. NAVY before working in radio at WCCC-A-F and WPOP-A/HARTFORD and WMEX-A/BOSTON before joining WESTINGHOUSE's new all-News format at WINS in 1965. He retired in 1995 after 30 years of being one of the station's most recognizable voices, heard in several movies including "GOODFELLAS" and "THE FRENCH CONNECTION."

A funeral is being held at TEMPLE SINAI in STAMFORD, CT on WEDNESDAY (4/7) at 11:30a (ET) followed by private interment. The services will be streamed; see SMITH's obituary at the GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME website for a Zoom link.

