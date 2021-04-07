According to JEFF MCHUGH, the FCC defines potentially troubling topics as "sexual and excretory functions" which can either make your show more compelling or generate complaints from the audience, advertisers, and your managers. "If your team debates what is 'dirty,' it is no wonder. Even the FCC cannot define indecent content. Podcast and satellite radio hosts have fewer restrictions, but just because you can be more explicit, is it right for your brand?"

It's an important question. Here are JEFF's guidelines that may help your show navigate content involving the human body from the neck down. Read the article NOW.

« see more Net News