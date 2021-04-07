Title Sponsor

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) will be the title sponsor of the inaugural IndyCar race this summer at the MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX, a three-day festival in NASHVILLE taking place from FRIDAY, AUGUST 6th through SUNDAY, AUGUST 8th. BIG MACHINE’s presence in and around the MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX will include product visibility with sister company BIG MACHINE DISTILLERY's full line of spirits, including its new BIG MACHINE Vodka Spiked Cooler juice pouches, plus promotions and contests, and the integration of BMLG artists as part of the overall festival lineup.

The deal is a multi-year commitment from BMLG as the title sponsor of the GRAND PRIX. Purchase tickets here.

“I’ve worked for decades bringing racing and music together, and I can’t think of a better way to welcome the IndyCars back to NASHVILLE than honoring them with our namesake,” said BMLG Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. “My very first race was an IndyCar race, the CALIFORNIA 500, and this brings it full circle. I truly believe that we’ve created the most exciting new weekend in racing anywhere in the world, and NASHVILLE is going to roll out the red carpet. This will be a party you don’t want to miss.”

“Having BIG MACHINE on board is a great alignment with our brand,” said MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX CEO MATT CREWS. "SCOTT BORCHETTA is a racing enthusiast himself, and has been an integral part of MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX as an owner. He will also provide his expertise in music, further proving this festival will be one of speed and sound.”

« see more Net News