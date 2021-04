Mike McKay

Longtime voiceover vet MIKE McKAY has added AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA Adult Hits KGFM (101-5 BIG FM)/ BAKERSFIELD, CA to his roster of radio station clients,.

For MIKE's availability, contact NATE ZEITZ at CESD TALENT (NZeitz@cesdtalent.com), or contact MIKE by sliding into the DM at MikeMcKayVO.com.



