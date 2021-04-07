Happening This Friday, April 9th

PHILIP H. ANSELMO AND THE ILLEGALS are presenting a fully live performance and special livestream event this FRIDAY, APRIL 9th at 8p (ET) with a pre-show intro starting at 7p (ET). The video on demand will be available through MONDAY, APRIL 12th at 11:59p (ET).

"A Vulgar Display Of Pantera" will be a multi-camera shot, fully live performance celebrating the legacy of PANTERA with a set featuring select cuts from the band’s five albums. The livestream will also include an opening set by AUSTRALIA's KING PARROT.

ANSELMO said, “It’s always fun to get together with THE ILLEGALS and pay tribute to PANTERA with all the awesome fans jamming along with us. Let’s do this!”

For tickets, info and exclusive merch bundles go to illegalslive.com.

