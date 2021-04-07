Condolences

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and former colleagues of longtime NASHVILLE music industry figure KENNETH “GENE” KENNEDY, who died on THURSDAY, APRIL 1st. In addition to being the founder of indie label DOOR KNOB RECORDS, KENNEDY was an artist, songwriter and producer.

Signed to OLD TOWN RECORDS as a Pop act in the early 1960s, KENNEDY toured with CONNIE FRANCIS, ROY ORBISON and others, and was managed by WLAC/NASHVILLE air personality HOSS ALLEN. KENNEDY and ALLEN went on to form the first independent promotion company in NASHVILLE, working songs on the HICKORY RECORDS label, until KENNEDY’s eventual hire as head of national promotion for HICKORY. That led to a similar gig at DECCA RECORDS, where he promoted music from LORETTA LYNN, CONWAY TWITTY, BILL ANDERSON, BRENDA LEE and more.

He re-launched his own promotion company in 1975 with LORETTA LYNN as a client, then founded DOOR KNOB RECORDS the following year, producing and co-writing songs for many of the label’s artists. The company grew to include artist management, record promotion and three publishing firms.

Survivors include his wife of almost 39 years, KAREN, and five children.

